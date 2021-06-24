The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced the provision of the drug “Sutrovimab”, which is used to treat “Covid-19” patients, in its facilities.

She said that the drug is the latest anti-Covid-19 treatment, as it prevents severe disease and death in more than 85% of cases, adding that it targets a selected group of patients, based on the doctor’s assessment.

SEHA confirmed that the UAE is the first country in the world to agree to the emergency use of the new and effective drug “Sotrovimab” against “Covid-19”, explaining that it “relies on monoclonal antibodies to treat patients over 12 years of age, who are at risk of infection.” severe symptoms,” noting that GlaxoSmithKlin, the drug manufacturer, has a global legacy of more than 300 years in healthcare innovation, and is the company behind the first malaria vaccine.

She stated that clinical trials have proven that sotrovimab is able to reduce the number of cases that require hospitalization for more than 24 hours, and reduce the number of deaths by up to 85%.

The Abu Dhabi Health Department confirmed the ability of the drug “Sotrovimab” to treat all mutated forms known to date, and that it is the latest drug in the world to treat certain cases of people infected with the “Covid-19” virus, and it contains monoclonal antibodies, given by intravenous injection, in addition to To the possibility of using it to treat adults and children (over the age of 12 years) who are at risk of developing severe symptoms of “Covid-19” in them, noting that she and the National Scientific Committee have developed treatment protocols for the drug “Sotrovimab”, to be a reference for doctors in identifying dangerous cases, and to ensure that The injured on the property according to the level of risk and eligibility criteria. She pointed out that the drug “Sutrovimab”, is one of the most prominent advanced achievements in the pharmaceutical industry, and constitutes an effective tool to limit the spread of the emerging corona virus, stressing the department’s aspiration to implement the eligibility criteria for emergency use of the drug.

It is worth noting that Abu Dhabi is the first city in the world to receive the new treatment, as the department cooperated with “Rafid” company, the state’s leading group procurement institution, the global “GlaxoSmithKline” company for biopharmaceutical industries, and “Etihad Cargo” of Etihad Airways. To get the first shipment of Sotrovimab.



