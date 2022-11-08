External therapeutic services, one of SEHA’s facilities, announced the opening of the Al Shamkha Health Center in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of providing preventive and curative services to meet the needs of patients in the areas of Al Shamkha, Al Shawamekh, Shakhbout and Riyadh.

Executive Director of External Therapeutic Services, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of Al Shamkha Health Center in Abu Dhabi with a comprehensive set of curative and preventive services that suit the needs of the people of the region. The center joins our network of health centers spread throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which enables patients to access To our services easily and conveniently and thus contribute to improving their health, especially as we attach great importance to preventive services and provide a wide range of preventive examinations for all segments of society.”

For her part, the family medicine specialist and director of the center, Dr. Maryam Al-Menhali, said: “We provide various services and specialized clinics, designed according to the needs of our patients from childhood to senior citizens and residents, and our services are easy and accessible to everyone as we work six days a week from Sunday to Friday and working hours extend from 7 am to 10:30 pm We also accept insurance cards from more than 30 companies.

The center will provide multiple services, including general medicine, family medicine, chronic disease clinic, women’s health, child health, care during pregnancy, health survey, vaccinations, drivers’ examination, and the comprehensive examination program “Enhash”. In addition to specialized services that include ENT, audiology, eye examination, vision examination, internal medicine, cardiology, dermatology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, physiotherapy, general dentistry, orthodontics, prosthodontics, pediatric dentistry, nutrition and support services such as radiology, ultrasound, laboratory and pharmacy.

