May 25 2022 15:04
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” has announced the launch of a new mobile clinic that will provide medical examination services for residency for employees by visiting them at their workplaces throughout the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.
Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Clinical Outpatient Clinical Services at SEHA, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of the new mobile clinic for residency medical examination, which is a qualitative addition to the residency medical examination services that we provide through 12 centers spread across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
He explained that SEHA aims by launching the new clinic to cover the examination needs of employees at their workplace in order to facilitate their access to these examinations and reduce their time off work to visit the center and conduct the examination.. He pointed out that the mobile clinic provides medical examination services for residence according to the needs of each company. With the possibility of working around the clock or during the weekend or holidays when needed.
The mobile clinic includes two medical examination rooms, two x-ray rooms, a blood drawing room, and two waiting rooms that can accommodate 12 people. The first three doses are given on the same day of the medical examination for residency, and then appointments are set for the remaining two vaccinations at a later time. The visitor’s journey takes between 15 to 30 minutes and he does not need to visit the clinic again to receive the results, as they appear in the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security system automatically as soon as it is issued. It is worth noting that the external medical services are the largest provider of residency examination services in Abu Dhabi since 2006, and it operates 12 preventive health examination centers throughout the emirate. Companies can book the mobile clinic by sending an email to mobilevisascreening@seha.ae, and individuals can book an appointment through the new “SEHA Visa Screening” application available on iTunes and Google Play.
Source: wam
#SEHA #launches #mobile #clinic #medical #examination #residency #Abu #Dhabi
Leave a Reply