Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, “SEHA”, launched a campaign “I took the vaccine and I am still committed,” noting the importance of getting the vaccination as soon as possible and continuing the precautionary measures for Covid-19.

“SEHA” stressed that taking the vaccine through vaccination is the safest and most effective way to protect a person for himself and those around him from infection and limit the spread of Covid 19, stressing the importance of being careful to prevent the transmission of infection in the community and the commitment of every member of society to the principle of social responsibility, from During the continuation of adherence to the preventive and precautionary measures that have been announced and taken since the start of the pandemic.





