Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra)

Dr. Tariq Fathy, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), inaugurated the new blood unit in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, to cover the blood needs of the people of the region and meet the needs of donors who wish to contribute by donating regularly, making it easier for them to process Donation without the need to go to Abu Dhabi and cut long distances in order to donate. The new blood unit consists of 4 rooms for donors, with a capacity of 3000 donors annually, and the service is provided in the morning period from eight to five in the afternoon, and working hours can be increased in the future according to necessity and according to the increase in size Work. The unit includes a medical cadre consisting of a general practitioner, a medical laboratory technician, a nursing staff, 3 blood drawers and a donation assistant.