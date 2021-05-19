The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has opened a new blood unit in Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region, in cooperation with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, to cover the blood needs of the people of the region and meet the needs of donors who wish to contribute to donating on a regular basis, making it easier for them to donate without the need to go to Abu Dhabi and cut the long distances.

During the inauguration of the new blood unit, Dr. Tariq Fathi, CEO of SEHA, emphasized that the UAE has achieved great successes in various fields, especially in the health sector, and its handling was remarkable and its success was remarkable in confronting the emerging Corona virus (Covid-19), and reducing The repercussions of its spread.

He added that donating blood is very important to save the lives of patients, and that members of the community should be more aware about donating blood, as it is a societal responsibility that citizens and residents provide to serve the nation, especially since there is no alternative to blood therapy, and every person has to think that those who will need To blood one day it might be himself, a member of his family, or one of his friends.

Citizens and residents of Zayed City, Ghayathi, Sila, Delma Island, Al Mirfa and Liwa benefit from the new blood unit, whether they are donors or those whose disease requires blood transfusion or one of its derivatives, as the required is provided quickly and efficiently.

The new blood unit consists of four rooms for donors with a capacity of 3000 donors annually. The service is provided in the morning period from eight to five in the afternoon, and work hours can be increased in the future according to necessity and according to the increase in the volume of work. The unit includes a medical staff consisting of a general practitioner, a medical laboratory technician, a nursing staff, three blood drawers and a donation assistant.

The blood bank services were established in 2020 under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, and are managed by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest provider of health care services in the United Arab Emirates.

The blood bank services operate within a network of blood donation centers distributed in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra to provide blood products and medical services related to blood transfusion throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and work began on the implementation of frozen red blood cells in March 2020, before it was approved today successfully.





