The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) will host the second Abu Dhabi Integrated Mental Health Conference, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, on January 28 and 29, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The organization of the conference comes as part of SEHA’s efforts to promote mental health initiatives in Abu Dhabi and to promote efforts to integrate psychiatry into primary health care.

Prominent clinical professionals, academics and experts in the field of mental health and mental health will participate in the event, between virtual and physical participation.

Dr. Nahida Niaz Ahmed, a consultant psychiatrist in outpatient treatment services and chair of the Behavioral Health Council at SEHA, stressed the growing need to integrate psychiatry into primary health care and to overcome obstacles that prevent the application of contemporary models of care that prevail globally.

She said, “Psychological treatment is the mainstay of recovery from illness, and it is an important aspect that should not be ignored. We hope that the event will stimulate meaningful dialogue, as well as contribute as a prominent global conference in support of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering efforts in the field of mental health.”

Over the course of two days, the conference will cover a variety of mental health topics, ranging from child psychiatry, elderly and women psychiatry, to substance abuse and mood/psychotic disorders, among others.

The discussions aim to provide effective solutions to improve the quality of life of patients with mental and mental illnesses.

The main sessions address the most prominent challenges in integrating mental health and schizophrenia management in primary care and psychiatry in the antenatal and postnatal period, as well as depression and anxiety disorders in children, and post-traumatic stress disorder and fear of recurrence in cancer survivors.

