The “SEHA” group – which contributes to the growth of the health sector and keeps patients at the heart of everything it offers and seeks by providing the best quality in health care – has made great achievements by example to reduce the incidence of “Covid-19” virus and keep its spread rates very low.

Dr. Marwan Al-Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations at the “SEHA” Group, confirmed in an interview with the Emirates News Agency “WAM” .. the prominent role that “SEHA” has played since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic, as specific hospitals have been allocated to receive those infected with the virus to ensure that they receive appropriate treatment and care with Ensure that health care services are provided to the community and safety measures are adhered to.

He added that in March 2020, the group launched “telemedicine” services, which since its launch until now has recorded more than half a million “remote” consultations … pointing to the continuation of providing medication delivery services to homes to facilitate patients’ access to their medications.

He said, “SEHA has adopted strong strategies to ensure the safety of all its hospitals and clinics, encourage patients to visit its facilities to follow up on their health conditions and ensure that all health problems not related to the” Covid-19 “virus are treated with the utmost care and safety within the” health “facilities .. indicating the launch of “Our Safety for Your Safety” campaign to provide services to patients by reviewing hospitals, outpatient clinics and the emergency department to receive the medical services they need that are not related to “Covid-19”.

On the most important advice for patients suffering from chronic diseases .. Dr. Marwan Al-Kaabi said my first advice is to consult a specialist doctor and clinical service providers to avoid possible complications of cases and diseases that may sometimes be more dangerous than “Covid-19” .. adding that the patients are elderly and women. Pregnant women and those suffering from chronic diseases such as asthma, diabetes or high blood pressure are more likely to have complications and infections and they should pay attention to the warning signs, control their cases, and adhere to the schedule set for visits to their doctors.

Regarding the application of “SEHA”, innovative technologies, digital solutions and their role in improving the patient’s experience, he stressed that despite the pandemic, this crisis gave us more distinction and we were able to accelerate the achievement of many of our projects to achieve more effectiveness and efficiency. Indeed, “SEHA” has a structure. A strong IT infrastructure coupled with the knowledge and expertise needed to provide advanced medical solutions.

He added that with the launch of the telemedicine service a year ago, we had a good understanding of the capabilities of our medical staff in providing it, and this technology enabled us to continue to enable access to health care services at “SEHA” during the height of the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, specifically during the national sterilization program. In the country and we have succeeded in adapting to meet the evolving needs of society.

He affirmed SEHA’s keenness to work towards developing and implementing safety measures within the entire SEHA network and exerting a lot of time and effort to ensure that all its clinical services are safe and able to handle patient visits.

Regarding the integration of service lines and the expansion of departmental lines in “SEHA” hospitals, and that this is consistent with the comprehensive “SEHA” strategy in providing health care .. Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi said that within the future strategy of “SEHA” we strive hard to provide our patients with ideal levels of health care services and add new specialties. To the facility of their choice .. Adding that an integrated approach has been adopted in providing services by acting as a network and applying the concept of “Group Practices Model” in “SEHA” company through which we advance patient experiences and give them greater access to additional subspecialties, doctors, and services provided in Our other facilities where integrating services allows us to improve quality of care and expand our healthcare offerings.

On the most important operational plans for 2021 and the importance of this for the health care sector in the country, he confirmed their participation at the beginning of 2021 in the national vaccination program and the spread of the “Covid-19” vaccine in more than 60 sites by encouraging everyone to vaccinate in order to provide a safe environment for all. Stressing the need to continue adhering to safety measures, even in the event of receiving vaccination.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi said, many of our upcoming plans revolve around seeking to achieve more efficiency in our processes and procedures and increase access to our services to further improve patient experiences and continue our patient-centered approach. In addition, we seek to enhance our dependence on technology in all units and we have many It is an IT solution in preparation that is designed to improve the patient experience as well as improve the level and quality of services.





