The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” has witnessed a transformation in its extensive telemedicine services through the main channels of communication for foreign patients seeking specialized medical care in Abu Dhabi.

According to the 2020 Medical Tourism Index, Abu Dhabi ranked eighth as the best global destination for medical tourism.

With nearly 50,000 virtual consultations in 2021, the SEHA virtual telemedicine clinic represents the company’s commitment to increasing global access to the Abu Dhabi healthcare system.

It also launched specialized telemedicine services for psychiatric patients and the “SEHA” application for smart phones so that patients from all over the world can easily access various “SEHA” services through several channels.

Doctors from Tawam Hospital recently successfully completed a minimally invasive spine surgery for a telemedicine patient abroad, who had been suffering from an acute spinal condition that had led to chronic and debilitating pain for more than nine years.

Consultant orthopedic surgeon at Tawam Hospital, Dr. Muhammad Ziyad Al-Jiaan, said: “The patient communicated with us through the telemedicine service and was in severe pain at the time of her diagnosis.”

He added, “Our team at Tawam Hospital is well-equipped to provide medical assistance to foreign patients in need of medical care. The minimally invasive spine surgery was successfully completed, and the patient was moved and moved through physiotherapy the next day, and within two weeks she returned to her home country. She was monitored by our team through regular telemedicine follow-ups, and today the patient lives a normal, pain-free life.”

The patient said about her experience with Tawam Hospital: “Abu Dhabi and Tawam Hospital were the perfect choice for my surgery. Telemedicine is a huge blessing from the point I scheduled my first appointment right up to the post-operative follow-up. My life before the surgery was very difficult, but today I live a pain-free life.”

Abu Dhabi’s robust healthcare system, backed by highly trained medical professionals, is accelerating its status as a preferred city for medical tourism.