The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, has announced the extension of working hours for the distinguished COVID-19 assessment centers, so that the centers operate in Port Zayed, Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain Convention Center in Al Ain, daily from 8 am to 10 pm.

The distinguished Covid-19 Assessment Center in Port Zayed in Abu Dhabi, and the Purple Hall in Al Ain provide survey, assessment and follow-up services for contacts and travelers, while all assessment and follow-up services for people infected with Covid-19 are available in the outpatient clinic building at Al Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi and in the Yellow Hall at Al Ain Convention Center.

Since its opening in June of last year, the COVID-19 Center of Excellence has played a pivotal role in addressing the emerging corona virus and limiting its spread.

The center is a qualitative addition to the health infrastructure dedicated to combating the emerging corona virus and limiting its spread, as it enables this category to conduct the necessary examinations and medical evaluation and determine the next steps easily and easily at the hands of medical teams and trained volunteers.

Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, SEHA has launched a number of initiatives to serve all segments of society, including COVID-19 service centers from the vehicle, field hospitals, telemedicine and home delivery service.

Previously, the distinguished COVID-19 assessment centers operated by Ambulatory Therapy Services, a SEHA facility, were operating until 8 pm.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

