Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) announced the extension of working hours in the National Survey Centers, which are designated to examine the Coronavirus, the Mosque, “Covid-19,” in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

The survey centers receive visitors during Ramadan in the city centers, Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, and Al Masoudi in Al Ain, from 8 pm until 1 am, every day of the week except Friday. The centers of Al Bahia, Zayed Sports City, Al Shamkha, and the Corniche are operating in Abu Dhabi. Hili and Asharej are in Al Ain throughout the week in two shifts, the morning period from 10 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon, and the evening period from 8 in the evening until 1 after midnight. While the work of the centers is limited on Friday to the evening period from 8 pm until 1 after midnight, and the distinguished “Covid-19” assessment centers receive their auditors in the old Mafraq Hospital building in Abu Dhabi and in Al Ain in the yellow and red areas all days of the week from 10 am to 10 pm . As for the distinguished “Covid-19” evaluation centers at the main cruise ship terminal in Abu Dhabi and in Al Ain in the purple zone, it receives visitors throughout the week from 9 am to 3 pm and from 9 pm until 1 after midnight.

The survey centers in the Al Dhafra region in Al Mirfa, Ghayathi and Madinat Zayed are received from Sunday to Thursday from ten in the morning until one in the afternoon, and in the evening period from nine in the evening until one after midnight, while work on Friday in these centers is limited to the evening period from Nine in the evening until one after midnight.