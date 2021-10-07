The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and the Reciprocal Kidney Donation Coalition (APKD), a non-profit organization based in Ohio, USA, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to double their joint efforts aimed at enhancing the chances of patients receiving kidney donations and transplantation, after Their successful joint collaboration facilitated reciprocal kidney donations.

SEHA partners with the Reciprocal Kidney Donation Coalition with a main goal, which is to increase the opportunities for kidney donation and to facilitate the transfer and transplantation of kidneys for local and international patients with kidney diseases. This strategic agreement will witness close cooperation between SEHA and the Reciprocal Kidney Donation Coalition to establish a reciprocal kidney donation program in the UAE, in addition to facilitating kidney transplant opportunities for patients with kidney failure who are looking for matching kidneys from the UAE or abroad.

Dr. Tarek Fathy, CEO of SEHA Group, said: “Building fruitful relationships and partnerships with world-leading institutions is one of the most important pillars of SEHA’s growth and continuous development as a global care system. Our cooperation with the Reciprocal Kidney Donation Coalition will contribute to consolidating our ability to strengthen the healthcare sector in the UAE.”

Dr. Ali Al-Obaidly, Chairman of the National Committee for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation in the UAE, Medical Executive Director of Seha Kidney Care, said: “We are pleased to establish a long-term partnership with the (Coalition for Reciprocal Kidney Donation), which will provide us with the opportunity to strengthen our relations, thus opening paths of cooperation between different countries. It facilitates saving the lives of kidney patients around the world, in addition to building and strengthening the exchange kidney donation program in the country.”

“This partnership will allow us to make a positive difference and help more patients around the world,” said Dr. Michael Reese, CEO of the Kidney Exchange Coalition.





