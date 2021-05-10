Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest health care network in the United Arab Emirates, announced that the emergency units in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Khalifa Medical City, Tawam, the Corniche and Al Dhafra Hospitals, affiliated with SEHA, will continue to operate 24 hours. During the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, its medical, nursing and administrative staff continue to provide medical care, in accordance with the highest international standards, for hospitalized patients. The outpatient clinics in all Sehha hospitals will close their doors during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, provided that they resume their work as usual after the holiday on Sunday, May 16, with the exception of the Women’s Health Center, Corniche Hospital, which will operate on Saturday 15 May 2021 from ten in the morning until two in the morning. afternoon.

And the “health” company announced that a number of national survey centers dedicated to detecting the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), namely: Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, Dubai and Northern Emirates centers, will operate from the first to the third of Eid Al Fitr, from 12 noon. Until eight in the evening.

While the assessment centers operate in each of Zayed Port and Mafraq in Abu Dhabi, and the Exhibition Center in Al Ain from the first to the third days of Eid from 12 noon to eight in the evening, and the vaccination center operates in the wedding hall in Zayed City in Al Dhafra region from the first to the third days of Eid. From 12 noon until eight in the evening, vaccination centers at Zayed Port, the Exhibition Center and Dubai Park will be closed during Eid. Those wishing to obtain a Covid-19 vaccine can book an appointment through the “Sehha” application to receive the vaccination at the national survey centers and health centers of the “Sehha” company.