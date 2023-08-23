Pure Health, the largest integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, celebrated the qualitative health achievement of completing more than 500 successful kidney transplants. The significant achievement was achieved as part of the Kidney Transplant Program, which is being carried out in partnership between Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and the SEHA Kidney Care Center, part of the PureHealth platform. The achievement embodies Pure Health’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare outcomes, improving the quality of life and the health of the community.

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, under the supervision of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, launched the Kidney Transplant Program in 2008. The program includes surgeons from Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and transplant nephrologists from the SEHA Kidney Care Centre.

Shaista Asif, Chief Operating Officer of Pure Health, said: “We are proud of the successful completion of more than 500 kidney transplants within the framework of the kidney transplant program, which represents a quantum leap in Pure Health’s continuous journey to improve life and enhance longevity, and confirms our constant desire to improve the health of society.” From our side, we are committed to providing exceptional and distinguished care, opening new horizons, and continuing to strengthen the health care sector in the UAE, in line with the UAE’s vision aimed at establishing a world-class health system that improves the quality of health care and improves the quality of life of individuals.

Saeed Al Kuwaiti, CEO of SEHA, pointed out that this achievement reflects SEHA’s firm commitment to enhancing health care outcomes in Abu Dhabi. These continuous achievements of the kidney transplant program confirm the extensive experience and great progress that SEHA provides to our society. At SEHA, under the umbrella of PureHealth, we are proud to offer comprehensive and outstanding healthcare experiences, with a focus on providing exceptional care during every step of the kidney transplant journey.”

Pure Health oversees the SEHA healthcare network and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, and is committed to raising standards of healthcare excellence, supporting advanced health solutions, and advancing the science of longevity. With a diversified portfolio of more than 25 hospitals, 100 clinics, diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, technology and health supplies, Pure Health maintains its position at the forefront of advanced healthcare systems.

The SEHA Kidney Care Center and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City can provide the most advanced technology-based care, with highly skilled health personnel, maximizing patient outcomes. Pure Health aims to launch the vision of future healthcare from the UAE to the world and consolidate the country’s position as a global center for advanced healthcare.