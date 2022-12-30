The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced the closure of all COVID-19 testing centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, as of December 31, 2022, in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision related to the healthcare sector.

The company confirmed that it will provide examinations and vaccination doses for Covid-19 in the centers affiliated with the “SEHA” network, noting that the status of patients infected with the Covid-19 virus will be evaluated in Al Rahba Hospital and Al Ain Hospital, noting that positive Covid-19 cases can also be evaluated in any of the Healthcare centers of the “SEHA” network.

And she stated that appointments can be booked through the “SEHA” application on the mobile phone or the WhatsApp application at the number 02-4102200.

The company extended its sincere thanks and gratitude to the human cadres who made tremendous efforts to maintain the safety of society.