The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” announced the closure of a health center for COVID-19 services from the vehicle in Ajman, starting from October 16, noting that those wishing to conduct a nasal swab examination or take a Covid vaccination can book an appointment at its center at the nearest center.

SEHA confirmed that it has provided a number of Covid-19 service centers from the vehicle in all the emirates of the country, in order to facilitate the citizens and residents, and provide them with the best services, and called on those wishing to obtain full details about the nearest location to the Covid-19 service centers from the vehicle, please Visit the website: https://www.seha.ae/screening-locations/, with the ability to book an appointment through the SEHA smart application.