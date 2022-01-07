The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” announced that health centers for COVID-19 services from the vehicle in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will operate throughout the week from eight in the morning until eight in the evening, except for Friday, it will operate from ten in the morning until eight in the evening. -19 from the vehicle in each of City Walk, Al Khawaneej, and Mina Rashid in Dubai, and in the northern emirates of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ajman, and it will operate throughout the week from ten in the morning until eight in the evening.

As for health centers to vaccinate Covid-19 in each of Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, and the Al Ain Convention Center, they will work seven days a week from seven in the morning until ten at night, and the Madinat Zayed Center in the Al Dhafra region will work in the wedding hall, seven days a week from eight in the morning Until eight in the evening, while a health center to vaccinate Covid-19 in Dubai Parks works from Sunday to Friday from nine in the morning until nine at night, and Saturday is a weekly holiday.

The distinguished COVID-19 assessment centers in Zayed Port, Mafraq, Mushrif, and Al Ain Convention Center work seven days a week from eight in the morning until 11 at night, while the assessment center in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region operates seven days a week from eight in the morning until eight in the morning. evening.

boards:

The Al-Quaa council in Al Ain will open its doors from 9 am to 5 pm, seven days a week, while the Hazza Falaj Majlis in Al Ain and Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi will operate from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturday and Sunday will be a weekly holiday.

health hospitals

SEHA said that the emergency departments in all its hospitals, except for Al Rahba Hospital, will continue to provide their services around the clock, seven days a week, including on Saturdays and Sundays. As for the outpatient clinics, the Madaima Sheikh Khalifa Medical Clinics will operate from Monday to Friday from eight in the morning until Four in the afternoon, while the outpatient clinics operate on Saturday and Sunday twice a month from ten in the morning until two in the afternoon.

As for the outpatient clinics in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City; It works from Monday to Thursday from eight in the morning until five in the evening, and on Friday from seven thirty in the morning until five in the evening, and on Saturday the clinics of pediatrics, neurology, neurosurgery, cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology operate at an hour. From nine in the morning until five in the evening, and hematology and oncology clinics from eight in the morning until five in the evening, and the weekly holiday will be on Sunday.

As for the Corniche Hospital, the outpatient clinics operate from Monday to Friday, from eight in the morning until five in the evening, and Saturday and Sunday will be a weekly holiday, and the Women’s Health Center at the Corniche Hospital operates from Monday to Friday from eight thirty in the morning until five in the evening, except for Wednesday The center operates from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday will be a weekly holiday, while the Jaundice Clinic in Corniche Hospital operates from Monday to Friday from nine in the morning until five in the evening, except for Wednesday, when it works from 12 noon to seven in the evening And on Sunday from ten in the morning until two in the afternoon, and the weekly holiday will be on Saturday.

The Fertility Center at the Corniche Hospital operates from Monday to Friday from eight in the morning until five in the evening, and the weekly holiday will be on Saturday and Sunday, while the Corniche cosmetic clinic operates from Monday to Friday from eight thirty in the morning until five in the evening, except for Wednesday, when it works The clinic is from 11 am to 8 pm, and the weekly holiday will be on Saturday and Sunday.

As for the outpatient clinics at Al Rahba Hospital, they will operate from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until four in the afternoon, and the weekly holiday will be on Saturday and Sunday.

Outpatient clinics work in Tawam, Al Ain and Al Wajn hospitals from Monday to Friday from eight in the morning until five in the evening, and Saturday and Sunday will be a weekly holiday.

Seha Kidney Care Centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain operate from Monday to Thursday from 7 am to 11 pm, Friday from 8 am to 12 midnight, and Saturday from 7 am to 11 pm, and Sunday will be a weekly holiday.

The blood bank in Abu Dhabi operates from Sunday to Friday, from seven in the morning until ten at night, and the weekly holiday for the blood bank in Abu Dhabi will be on Saturday, while the blood bank in the city of Al Ain operates from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until nine at night, and on Sunday from nine in the morning until six in the evening and Saturday is a weekly holiday. As for the branch of the blood bank in Al Dhafra, it works from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until four in the afternoon, and the weekend is on Saturday and Sunday.

As for the outpatient clinics in Al Dhafra Hospitals, Al Dhafra Family Medicine Clinic, and Madinat Zayed Dental Center, they work from Monday to Friday from eight in the morning until five in the evening, and on Sunday from 11 in the morning until 8 in the evening, and the weekly holiday will be on Saturday, while clinics work Abu Al-Abyad, Sir Bani Yas, and the Hima Clinic in the Industrial Area in Madinat Zayed, seven days a week from eight in the morning until eight in the evening.

The dialysis unit in Madinat Zayed operates from Monday to Thursday from seven in the morning until seven in the evening, and on Friday from eight in the morning until eight in the evening, and on Saturday from seven in the morning until seven in the evening, and Sunday will be a weekly holiday.

The dialysis unit in the port will be closed for renovation, and the dialysis unit in Liwa will work on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from eight in the morning until eight in the evening, and on Sunday will be a weekly holiday, and the dialysis unit in Al Sila will work on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from seven in the morning until five o’clock In the evening, and Sunday is a weekly holiday, and the dialysis unit in Ghayathi works on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from seven in the morning until seven in the evening, and on Saturday and Sunday it is a weekly holiday.

Examination and preventive health centers operate in Ghayathi, Liwa, Sila, Mirfa, Delma and Madinat Zayed from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 4 pm, and Saturday and Sunday will be a weekly holiday.

health centers

Centers operate 7 days a week

In line with the new system of working days and weekends, and to ensure exceptional care is provided to patients, SEHA announced that four of its health facilities, which are: Baniyas Health Center and Al Bahia Health Center in Abu Dhabi, Al Hili Health Center and Al Yahar Health Center in Al Ain, will open their doors for patients throughout Weekdays, starting from Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Al Bahia Center in Abu Dhabi operates from Sunday to Friday from seven in the morning until 12 in the afternoon, and on Saturday from 2 in the afternoon to 10 at night, while the Baniyas Center in Abu Dhabi and Al Hili and Al Yahar centers in Al Ain are open from Sunday to Friday from 7 in the morning until Half past ten at night, and on Saturday from two in the afternoon until ten at night.

The rest of the centers

As for Al Dhafra Dental Centers, Mafraq Dental, Al Bateen, Al Falah, Al Maqtaa, Specialized Supervisor for Children, Zafarana, Khalifa City, and Mohammed bin Zayed City, from Sunday to Friday from seven in the morning until ten thirty at night, and Saturday will be a weekly holiday. As for the Al Samha center, it works from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until ten thirty at night, and Saturday and Sunday will be a weekly holiday.

The City Center for Occupational Health operates from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until four in the afternoon, and Saturday and Sunday will be a weekly holiday.

As for the centers in the Al Ain region, the Al Jahili, Al Muwaiji, Nima, Oud Al Tawbah, Al Tawiya Children’s Specialized Center, and Al Ain Dental Center operate from Sunday to Friday from seven in the morning until ten thirty at night, and Saturday is a weekly holiday. As for Ramah Center, it works from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until ten thirty at night, and Saturday and Sunday will be a weekly holiday.

While the Faqa Center will work from Monday to Friday from nine in the morning until five in the evening, and Saturday and Sunday will be a weekly holiday.

Al Khazna Center operates from Monday to Friday from nine in the morning until six in the evening, and Saturday and Sunday will be a weekly holiday, while Al Shuwaib Center will work from Sunday to Friday from nine in the morning until nine in the night, and Saturday will be a weekly holiday.

The Sweihan, Al-Quaa, Mazyad, Al-Hayer and Al-Khatim centers continue to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Screening and preventive health centers

In Abu Dhabi, the Examination and Preventive Health Center on Abu Dhabi Island operates from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until seven in the evening, and on Sunday from eight in the morning until five in the evening, and Saturday will be a weekly holiday, while the Examination and Preventive Health Center in Mussafah works from Monday. To Friday from seven in the morning until five in the evening, and on Sunday from eight in the morning until five in the evening, and Saturday will be a weekly holiday, and the Examination and Preventive Health Center works in Shahama and Bani Yas, from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until four in the afternoon, and it will be daily Saturday and Sunday are weekly holidays.

The Examination and Preventive Health Center in Al Ain operates from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning until five in the evening, and on Sunday from eight in the morning until five in the evening, and Saturday will be a weekly holiday, while the Examination and Preventive Health Center in Sweihan operates from Monday to Friday from seven. In the morning until four in the afternoon, Saturday and Sunday will be a weekly holiday.

The examination and preventive health centers operate in Ghayathi, Sila, Mirfa, Delma and Madinat Zayed from Monday to Friday from 7 am to 4 pm, and Saturday and Sunday will be a weekly holiday.



