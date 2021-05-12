Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, “SEHA”, the largest healthcare network in the UAE, in coordination and cooperation with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, announced the availability of the “Pfizer-Biontic” vaccine against the “Covid-19” virus in Dubai Parks Center and the National Survey Center in Ajman. Affiliates to “Sehha” company.

She said that those wishing to receive this vaccine can book an appointment through the “Sehha” application to receive the vaccination in these two centers.

The “SEHA” company stressed the importance of taking the vaccine against Covid-19 to speed up the recovery process in the UAE and immunize community members.

The company also provides the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine in a number of its centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, which are: Sehha Center for Covid-19 vaccination – Zayed Port, Al Zafarana Center for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Screening, Mohammed Bin Zayed City Health Center, Al Bahia Health Center. The Oud Al Tawbah Center for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Screening, and the Sehha Center for COVID-19 Vaccination at Al Ain Convention Center, Naama Health Center in Al Ain City, and Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center.

All community members can receive a Pfizer-Biontec meeting except for people who participated in the clinical study of Phase III trials of the vaccine, as well as people who received one or more doses of any other COVID-19 vaccine, pregnant women, and people with specific conditions. This will be evaluated by the medical team, as well as people who are hypersensitive to any component of the vaccine, and children under 16 years of age





