The price of the small American electric moped with a range of 75 km and a maximum speed of 32 km/h is still going down. But for now it remains available only in North America

While they undoubtedly represent the future of mobility, currently scooters and mopeds a electric propulsion they still don’t shine for cheapness. The consistent and long-lasting push of state eco-bonuses has undoubtedly played a fundamental role in their peremptory diffusion in recent years, but net of the government incentives their prices remain on average well above their respective conventionally propelled counterparts. Very rarely do you go below the 2,000 euro threshold for the cheapest models. However, there are some surprising exceptions to this rule and one of the most striking certainly concerns thee-moped C80 from the Segways.

Small but perky — The C80 is a small low wheel electric moped for short journeys. It can get to 75km of autonomy on a single charge of its removable lithium-ion battery from 1.1 kWh and reach i 32 km/h of maximum speed. It's also quite compact: it weighs just 55kg, but it can only bear 100 of load including the pilot. Among its merits are the ease of use and the safety deriving from its 4 anti-theft mechanisms, but the real strong point of this scooter is definitely the large convenience.

exceptional price — Following the latest update of the Segway price list in America, the C80 is in fact today on sale at a new minimum price of $1,700, A little bit more than 1,580 euros at current exchange rates. This amount undoubtedly constitutes a large reduction compared to the 2,500 dollars, approximately 2,320 euros, with which it was offered to the public until a few days ago. The model was originally launched in 2020 from a campaign on IndieGogo and its price for the very first members was 1,900 euros, equivalent to almost 1,770 euros. Although it is essentially a small one commuter with few pretensions, the new price makes the C80 a particularly “gluttonous” vehicle. However, to date, the model is unfortunately only available in the United States and in Canada.

Will it come to Europe? — Segway hit the headlines in the early 2000s thanks to the 2-wheeled vehicle of the same name for personal transport designed by the founder Dean Kamen. It has been around for some time in Europe and its current offer for our country almost exclusively includes electric scooters. The manufacturer of American origin, now owned by the Chinese group Ninebot, has not for the moment leaked any plans regarding the possible landing of the C80 on the old continent, but it would certainly be interesting to evaluate its performance on the local market with such an advantageous price. However, its impact would be more evident once the season is over government eco-bonuses.