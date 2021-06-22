Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.21.2021

Ximena dreams of studying international trade, however, personal situations and the pandemic have prevented her from starting her professional career; Finding work was impossible for her, she was part of the 2.4 million people that he Inegi reported unemployed during the first quarter of 2021.

Her father, seeing her in this situation, recommended that she approach Youth Building the Future, Federal program that supports people between 18 and 29 years of age to train in a job, also granting them a monthly scholarship. The opportunity gave hope to Ximena, who, determined to learn administrative processes, chose Seguritech as the company to train for a year.

“My family was very happy when I enrolled in the program because they know that it is an opportunity to acquire knowledge, meet more people and enter the world of work,” he says. Ximena Piliado, Fellow of the Youth Building the Future program in Grupo Seguritech.

At the moment Seguritech he is training 10 young people thanks to the program. To provide them with quality care and the necessary knowledge to face the world of work, the 100 percent Mexican company carries out an annual plan for each of them that specifies the activities of each apprentice, the skills that they will develop and specific hours to present themselves to the office.

“On Seguritech We recognize the great challenge that young people face when they do not have work experience, therefore, we put at their disposal our infrastructure, knowledge and commitment to encourage them to find their talent and obtain opportunities in the future ”, he assured Ariel picker, CEO of Seguritech.

Young people are not alone Seguritech They are assigned a tutor who trains them, solves their doubts and conducts monthly evaluations to improve learning methods. Ximena, who has been in the company for four months, is just one of several success stories: he skillfully manages databases, carries out processes for purchasing services and has learned the use of new tools.

“On Seguritech my experience has been very pleasant. For my learning I have a great tutor instructing me, he gives me the bases so that I can carry out my tasks. He gave me concepts, platforms and taught me to handle the tools, “he says. Ximena Piliado, Fellow of the Youth Building the Future program in Grupo Seguritech.

In order to Seguritech, an integrating company of technologies for security, it is of great importance to support the talent and dedication that young people like Ximena carry out every day to forge a better future.

