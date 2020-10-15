The government wants to re-motivate caregivers in the face of the rebound of the Covid-19 epidemic. The general salary increase of 93 euros for hospital staff, excluding doctors, scheduled for March 2021, will finally be paid “before the end of the year”, announced Jean Castex, Thursday, October 15, at a press conference.

After an increase of 90 euros on September 1, a second revaluation, planned by the Ségur de la santé, was scheduled for March 1, 2021. A decision made “in view of the situation”, while nearly a third of the resuscitation beds in the country are occupied by Covid-19 patients and a new day of strike and demonstration was organized Thursday at the call in particular the CGT-Health.

Otherwise, the head of government also promised “compensation for annual leave not taken, ranging from 100 to 200 euros gross per day” for caregivers who will forgo their vacation. This bonus aims to “recognize in advance the commitment of the agents who will be mobilized by necessity of service in the days and weeks to come”, starting with the All Saints’ Day holidays.