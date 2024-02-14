Second Rosero He is already in Peru to sing this February 13 at the Gran Teatro Nacional and on the 14th at the Municipal Theater of Arequipa, in the midst of the celebrations for the day of love and friendship. In conversation with La República, the Ecuadorian interpreter said that he does not usually celebrate Valentine's Day or other special dates, and that he has had several love failures.

Segundo Rosero, who will precisely celebrate his 46 years of artistic career in our country, took the opportunity to talk about his son Marcos Rosero, who will be in charge of continuing his legacy; from the video that shows Romeo Santos singing 'The bottle' thanks to artificial intelligence; and the constant false news of his death.

Segundo Rosero does not celebrate special dates



—One more Valentine's Day in Peru, do you remember the last time you celebrated this date with a special person?

—I make this visit every year, it has been 30 years since I have been singing in Lima for the day of love and friendship, we have already institutionalized this date. And the truth is, I'm not one for celebrating, I don't even celebrate my birthday, which is July 30. On that date, I always spend it working.

—Another date that has been institutionalized is Mother's Day, is it also special for you?

—That was a small debt that I had with my mother. In fact, I made him a song called 'En vida' and it talks about the debt that one sometimes has, in this case my mother, because I On Mother's Day I sang to half the world and I didn't realize that one day I should have sung to her. It was a mistake, a failure and a debt. And, likewise, on the day of love and friendship, I never sing to anyone, neither to my children nor to my partners. Well, now I'm unhappily divorced.

—Hasn't that taken its toll on you with your partners?

—I have had five marriages, five divorces, many failures, because I have given my life to the public, to people, to my career. I love coming to Lima to sing to couples, to my followers, and I feel happy. That's good for me, I'll have time to dedicate myself, to celebrate, but I live for the public, I live for the public, maybe the day I retire from the stage, I'll distance myself from the public.

—In your free time, do you usually listen to yourself?

—When I go to sleep or when I'm at lunch, I listen to classical music and instrumental music; but I hardly ever listen to my music. When I go to cevicherías or restaurants, they play my music and videos at full volume and no way, I have to listen to myself. (series).

—Why don't you like to listen to yourself?

—I don't know if I don't like it, but rather I don't get used to it because my songs bring back memories, my songs make me sad, hearing my voice from 30, 40 and more years ago makes me sad.

—And is it a dream that your son follows in your footsteps in music?

—My son is already 18 years old, he was studying at the university and has already graduated from high school. He is studying music and production because he says he wants to follow in his dad's footsteps. More than helping, I am guiding you. If he wants to continue in this difficult world of the stage, of music, he has to do it step by step. He is not going to think that because he is Segundo Rosero's son he is going to become famous. If he wants to be an artist of a good level, he has to learn and give himself to the public, you have to do it well, something good, not mediocre. There are millions of mid-range artists, but there are few successful artists.

Segundo Rosero wants to collaborate with Romeo Santos

—Recently, a song of yours together with Romeo Santos went viral on TikTok, thanks to artificial intelligence. Did you have a chance to listen to it? What do you think about it?

—Yes I have seen it because the same people send me the videos. At first it made me laugh, but I see that it is going viral, I don't know what it will lead to, but it would be good (the duet). The idea is good, imagine that Romeo Santos calls me and tells me: 'Little brother, let's sing together' (laughs).

—Do you remember how you met Romeo Santos?

—Yes, years ago when they were just starting out in a nightclub in New York that is for Dominicans; They hired me and there they sang with Aventura. I knew them, I listened to them and the bachatas were not that famous. In fact, not even Juan Luis Guerra popularized it. But time passed, they hit very hard and now Romeo Santos is a global boom.

—So it would be a great goal to record with Romeo?

—Artistically, it would be very useful to me because Romeo Santos is a singer who has achieved a lot, hits a lot, sells millions. I don't know if he's a good singer, that's a matter of taste, but imagine that Romeo Santos invites me to sing with him or that he records 'The Bottle' or some of my songs, which are my compositions. Just by being an author he would earn a lot of money, so on that side it would be great.

—Just as social networks serve to make topics viral, they also harm others with false news about his death. Does that bother you?

—Before it made me laugh, I couldn't stop it… but since during the pandemic I got COVID-19, I almost died, I saw death, I was on the brink and somewhere on the internet they said that I had died. It's not that it bothered me, but it worried me because maybe I was really going to die, they couldn't stop me. And since I didn't die, I continued recording and continued making videos.

