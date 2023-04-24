Segundo Cernadas He is an Argentine actor who was a partner of the Peruvian actress Gianella Neyra. They were in a relationship between 2004 and 2011, and they had a son. Although they are united by a bond of paternity, each one has followed their personal projects. For example, the national artist has maintained an affective bond with the presenter Cristian Rivero for years.

Likewise, as it was possible to make known, Segundo Cernadas and Gianella Neyra ended their marriage on good terms. In a recent interview with Infobae, the Argentine interpreter pointed out that his divorce with the Peruvian actress was the most difficult moment of his life. In that sense, we tell you what happened to Cernadas after that.

YOU CAN SEE: Gianella Neyra: how was your romance with Segundo Cernadas and why did they end?

What happened to Segundo Cernadas after separating from Gianella Neyra?

After acting in 2011 in Peru, in the soap opera “Ana Cristiana”, Segundo Cernadas he continued working as an actor in Argentina. In his native country, he was part of the cast of the soap opera “Dulce amor”, “Esa mujer” and “Escape perfecto”.

In 2015, he entered politics as a candidate for councilor in the Argentine municipality of Tigre. Cernadas won said election and became a civil servant; However, he resigned a year later to assume the direction of the Comprehensive Care Unit (UDA) of the Anses, in the Tigrense area.

Segundo Cernadas married the lawyer Sofía Bravo in 2018. Photo: Segundo Cernadas/Instagram

After both experiences, he sought to be mayor of the same municipality with the Juntos por el Cambio party. Similarly, in 2018, he married the lawyer Sofía Bravo.

YOU CAN SEE: Why doesn’t Gianella Neyra want to marry Cristian Rivero despite being engaged for 8 years?

What does Segundo Cernadas do and what important position does he have in Argentina?

The artist Segundo Cernadas currently serves as president of the Honorable Deliberative Council of Tigre. He has held this position since December 2021.

He is also vice president of the political bloc Juntos por el Cambio and a councilor in the Argentine municipality of Tigre.

Segundo Cernadas is president of the Honorable Deliberative Council of Tigre. Photo: Segundo Cernadas/Instagram

Gianella Neyra’s ex-partner is also a very active character on social networks, especially on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, platforms on which he usually shares the activities he carries out as a civil servant.

How old is Segundo Cernadas?

The politician Segundo Cernadas is 52 years old. He was born on March 20, 1972 in Viedma, Argentina. Throughout his career as an artist, he has worked in local productions, as well as foreign ones, since he has acted in soap operas from Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Mexico and the United States.

Actor Segundo Cernadas is 52 years old and lives in Argentina. Photo: Segundo Cernadas/Instagram

What did Segundo Cernadas say about his divorce with Gianella Neyra?

In a recent interview with Infobae, Segundo Cernadas pointed out that it was difficult to face the separation process with Gianella Neyra, since they were linked by a paternity bond.

“Every separation leads to failure, it hurts, but this had a major ingredient that was my son. Where was he going to live? In Peru or Argentina? And that was very hard, it was like an atomic bomb for me, ”he declared.

Segundo Cernadas stated that he experienced a difficult stage in his life after divorcing Gianella Neyra. Photo: composition LR/La República/capture/Infobae

In what plays has Segundo Cernadas acted?

Throughout her career, Gianella Neyra’s ex-partner has participated in several soap operas. Some of the most remembered of her are the following.

“Today’s Doctors”

“All About Camilla”

“Kiss Me silly”

“The pattern of the sidewalk”

“It is said love”

“Brown Passion”

“Ana cristina”.