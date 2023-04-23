Some days ago, Segundo Cernadas He recalled the end of his marriage with Gianella Neyra. Let’s remember that the couple had a relationship from 2004 to 2011, the year in which they decided to end their relationship. In this regard, the actor maintained that this separation was the most difficult moment of his life. Along these lines, the Argentine artist pointed out that the dispute over their son was what affected him the most because he did not know in which country he was going to stay. “Where was I going to live? In Peru or Argentina? And that was very hard, like an atomic bomb for me.”accurate.

Segundo Cernadas was supported by Karina Jordán

In August of 2011, Magaly Medina showed an ampay starring the Argentine actor Segundo Cernadas and the Peruvian actress Karina Jordan, with whom he shared roles in the telenovela “Ana Cristina”.

In those images broadcast by the popular ‘Urraca’ program, you can see Cernadas chatting with several friends, including Karina Jordan. Although this would seem like a normal night out, what set off the alarms was that the Argentine actor accompanied his colleague to the apartment where he lived and stayed until the next day.

Undoubtedly, this caught the attention of the ‘Urracos’, who approached Cernadas to ask him if he was making his affair with Jordán official and what had happened to his wife, Gianella Neyra, who was in Argentina at the time. It should be noted that the actor did not answer any of the questions from the Magaly Medina reporters.

As a result of this ampay, speculation began that the Argentine actor was unfaithful to Gianella Neyra. However, Cernadas denied the rumors and pointed out that her marriage ended long before the disclosure. “At no time were there third parties”he specified for a local newspaper.

At that time, neyra he avoided making statements to the press; However, years later the Peruvian actress revealed that she ended her romance with Cernadas because they wanted different things.

Segundo Cernadas reveals the reasons for ending his relationship with Gianella Neyra

Segundo Cernadas He spoke about the reasons why he decided to end his marriage with the Peruvian actress Gianella Neira. “It has to do with the fact that the family table was very important to me. She felt that we could be together and everything was fine, in addition to the fact that each of us could be in different countries working and traveling to see each other and that the relationship would continue the same, but I don’t think so. That leads to wear and tear, that leads to feeling alone and that leads to conflict”, were the words of Cernadas in an interview for Infobae.

