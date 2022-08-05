Crotone, the military have ascertained that since 1984 the man harassed his daughter, now 53, with markedly prevaricating and harmful domestic behaviors

Harassments, prevarications and satanic rites: a man of Capo Rizzuto Islandin the Crotone area, aged 75, has imposed this treatment for years a daughter and granddaughter, even forcing them to drop out of school. A state of awe also favored by satanic rites that man used to practice. The man was subjected to pre-trial detention in prison for mistreatment in the family by the investigating judge of Crotone who shared the investigative findings of the Carabinieri of the Tenenza di Capo Rizzuto Island.

The military has ascertained that since 1984 the man harassed his daughter, now 53 years old, with markedly prevaricating and domestic behaviors detrimental to her dignity, preventing her from a very young age, “from enjoying every form of autonomy”, as the investigating judge writes in the precautionary order. And he had done the same with her niece, now 13, “forbidding them to leave the house”, thus “determining the substantial school dropout by the niece “, thus” inhibiting any possibility of economic and social independence “.

Crotone, in the man’s house a briefcase with typical objects of “black magic” rituals was found

The activity carried out by the Carabinieri with the support of the Social Services of the Municipality of Capo Rizzuto island allowed to document how the 75-year-old’s daughter and granddaughter lived in “a state of near-segregation”, also propitiated “by the subjection incussed to the victims because of the satanic rites that the same performed”, a circumstance also supported by the discovery by the military of a case containing amulets and other objects typical of the celebrations of “black magic” rituals.

Relevant, for the reconstruction of the events, were the testimonies given by victims and materials, especially the esoteric ones, found by the Carabinieri while accessing the family homewhich supported the accusatory system against the man, who, after being taken to the barracks, at the end of the ritual investigations, was taken to the Crotone prison and made available to the judicial authority.

