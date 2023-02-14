Segregated at home by her parents without the possibility of going to school, going out with friends, or even using the telephone: the misadventure of a 16-year-old resident in the Milan area ended after a month, and she confided in her teachers and triggered the alarm.

He is now in a protected community, his parents – Egyptians and Muslims – have been banned from approaching, while his brother is under house arrest.

Beatings, threats and constant harassment inside the house, to prevent her from seeing her fiancé, who is slightly older. Prevarications which – according to the investigating judge who validated her provisions – created in her “a profound unease and a strong disturbance”.

Her cry for help reached her classmates secretly, through her sister’s tablet. Her friends went to visit her at her home, finding her “bruised, tired and tried”. And they told her they would help her.

The judicial police activated by prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo “with immediate intervention and suitable protection to prevent possible dramatic consequences” avoided “tragic outcomes”: the thought goes to what happened to Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old Pakistani woman killed in Novellara by her family for having refused an arranged marriage.

The first disagreements with the parents in 2019, when they had found out about the relationship with an Egyptian boy who grew up in Milan: they had started hitting her, and the two had moved away, but for a year she had started dating again.

According to the investigators, the mistreatment was carried out above all by the mother and older brother, less by the father who, however, behaved omissively.

However, the man later threatened his daughter with death: “Send me to jail too but sooner or later I’ll go out and take my revenge… I’ll take care of you and him”.

The brother, together with other relatives, had also organized an attack on his boyfriend to “impose the will of the family by force”: the young man was beaten outside the house at night and ended up in the emergency room.