The senator for life Liliana Segre asks to Giorgia Meloni to remove the tricolor flame from the symbol of Brothers of Italy and then swooping into the electoral campaign he declares: “In my life I have heard of everything and more, the words therefore do not affect me more than a little. To Giorgia Meloni I say this: you start by removing the flame from the logo of his party “.

Behind the straight leg surgery is the attempt to create a direct connection between Benito Mussolini and Giorgia Meloni, to the order to scare the votersespecially the moderates, but also international public opinion.

A request that provoked a wide reaction in the center – right.

Ignazio La Russa responded clearly to the senator and without ambiguity whatsoever, reaffirming that: “The Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades now, unambiguously condemning the deprivation of democracy and the infamous anti-Jewish laws”.

Segre often attacks frontally those she considers direct heirs of fascism, but forgets that she too has a “skeleton in the closet”represented by the fact that her husband, the lawyer Alfredo Belli Pace, he ran for the Chamber of Deputies in 1979 with Giorgio Almirante under the symbol of the Italian Social Movement (MSI).

As La Russa also points out, the symbol of the MSI was then precisely that tricolor flame which now the senator for life asks Giorgia Meloni to remove.

La Russa also recalls that Alfredo Belli Pace had known him personally and had appreciated his ideas and actions in line with the party’s ideology.

La Segre has never clarified this aspect of his life wellto which he saw her as a young girl being deported to the Auschwitz – Birkenau concentration camp.

But when her husband ran with Almirante, let’s imagine he also called himself “dormitory”, as was in vogue in that political area.. So that tricolor flame, that evocative name, “comrade”, didn’t bother you, didn’t it remind you of the Holocaust and the collective drama of an entire people to which she belonged? Or is it one of those “Intermittent flames” to be switched on or off according to the personal interest of the moment?

