Segre-Seymandi and the missing sapphire ring. He threatens to sue her and demands a public denial

The soap opera of the summer continues. The story of love and betrayal Segre-Seymandi is enriched with a new chapter. In fact, the Turin financier would be evaluating the hypothesis of sue his ex-partner dumped with a public speech at the engagement party. In fact, the manager’s lawyers received a mandate from him to “evaluate the possibility of requesting the compensation for reputational damage connected to the claims of Cristina Seymandi”, his ex-girlfriend who was to marry, before canceling everything with a coup de theater after discovering his alleged betrayals.

The statements at the center of the dispute are those contained in the letter written last week from the entrepreneur to Corriere della Sera to give her version of the facts. Through his lawyers, in essence, Segre rejects the sender’s accusation of making the sapphire disappear given to him and originally belonged to his mother, as well as the “alleged betrayals committed by him in wrong to Seymandi”. So the lawyers they are ready to proceed to the claim for damages, “if it is not made in a short time by Seymandi una public denialof the disputed claims.

