Liliana Segre’s son: “Almirante convinced him, but my mother suffered a lot and then my father gave up”

“In my life I have heard of everything and more, the words therefore do not strike me too much. To Giorgia Meloni I say this: you start by removing the flame from the logo of your party”. The sentence of the senator for life Liliana Segre who entrusted her appeal to Pagine Ebraiche (the monthly Ucei), sparked a strong controversy. After that, however, the thesis emerged on which Liliana Segre’s husband was close to Almirante’s MSI. Today Il Fatto Quotidiano interviewed Luciano Belli Paci, son of Segre and Alfredo Belli Paci, who passed away in 2008. “This story is funny, they pull it out cyclically to hit my motherbut it does not hold up at the level of logic: it was she who said that that fact put the marriage in crisis and things went back into place because my father gave up his political career ”, he tells the Fact.

“My father was an anti-fascist, after 8 September 1943, as an army officer, he refused to join the RSI and spent two years in a concentration camp. In the 70s, naively in my opinion, he joined an initiative of which memory has been lost today that it was called “constituent of the right”, an idea by Almirante to involve circles of the liberal right and clear the MSI. Liberals, Christian Democrats, monarchists, even some former partisans took part “, he always tells il Fatto Quotidiano.” An adhesion that was not without consequences. My mother told Fabio Fazio two years ago, in front of millions of viewers. That choice put their marriage in crisis, the breakup returned when my father retraced his steps by choosing his wife once more. Yet, two years later, the story of the “Missino husband” used to silence Liliana Segre comes back. A ridiculous thing. My father never was. And if he had become one, he would hardly have been Liliana’s husband again “, concludes Belli Paci in Il Fatto Quotidiano.

