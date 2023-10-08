Agreement between the hot couple of the summer Segre-Seymandi

It thundered so much that in the end it didn’t rain. Massimo Segre and Cristina Seymandi have reached an agreement. According to Il Giornale, the two “are close to a very confidential agreement «to silence mutual concerns and thus close any advanced grievances»”. A secret pact, given that “the agreement would have among the clauses that neither of the two parties will have to divulge anything about the gentleman agreement, especially with regards to the figures at stake”.

As Il Giornale mischievously notes, “a bizarre condition to conclude a story that was experienced in the name of public washing of dirty laundry“. After the famous story of Segre’s accusation of betrayal at her birthday (and engagement) party, the matter moved to court. With two strands, Il Giornale recalls. “The first, of a civil nature, sees Segre requesting the blocking of the sum of 700 thousand euros that Seymandi had withdrawn from a joint account in March 2022”. And “the second is a complaint presented to the prosecutor’s office by the woman against her ex-boyfriend for private violence”. The lawsuit should also now be dropped.

