Segre-Seymandi, 700 thousand euros disappeared from the joint account

The case Segre-Seymandi ends up in court. The (now ex) couple are expected to meet in the courtroom before the judge Gabriella Ratti for a question of a financial nature on Tuesday 22 August. It seems, in fact, that 700,000 euros have disappeared from the joint account of the two ex-boyfriends. How writes the Courierit would have been the Turin manager who withdrew them to her personal account.

Reply: Transfer authorized

Cristina Seymandi, however, says that the withdrawal of money was largely authorized. And she does it directly from Vietnam where he is on vacation. In fact, the woman states that “the alleged money transfer was actually carried out in March 2023 (well over 4 months before the evening of July 27 in which our coexistence was effectively interrupted), and Massimo Segre was perfectly aware of this money transfer and of the purposes of the same, falling within the normal financial relations between the parties. He knew it perfectly to the point that he had expressly authorized it, and that no complaint for embezzlement or other offense of this type has been opened against me”.

Seymandiwrites the Courier, therefore attributes the news “reached the mass media” to a “campaign of defamation and delegitimization underway against me” and reveals that he asked “my legal team to protect me in every venue”. For now, according to what has emerged, the woman would have acted without saying anything to Segre. He would have noticed the transfer of money and would have presented an application to the Court of Turin: a circumstance, as seen above, totally denied by Seymandi. The two will come to terms on Tuesday. But in the meantime it seems that the judge has decided to block the account, with the related seizure of the money. This is an emergency precautionary procedure, provided for by the code of civil procedure.

