Segre-Seymandi, Bernardini De Pace displaces everyone: “He was brilliant. She is shameful”

He doesn’t send them to say, Annamaria Bernardini De Pacean expert in family law and matrimonial lawyer, not even on a thorny issue like the highly debated one of the speech with which Massimo Segrewell-known banker of the Turin well, blew the marriage with Cristina Seymandi at the end of the engagement party, accusing her of betrayals in front of the petrified guests.

History, thanks to the video that immortalizes the man reading his speech in front of his motionless companion, has divided Italy between those who think it was just revenge and those who committed outright violence. “I am baffled that women are outraged by the behavior of a partner who was about to marry his partner and who declared in front of friends that she had cheated on her.” comments Bernardini De Pace in a video posted on Nicola Porro’s website. In short, no violence because “the shameful thing is to cheat on a man who wants to marry you and marry him even if he cheated on himself”, she says, saying she is indignant about the many women, “journalists of more or less signatures feminists“, who accused Segre and defended Seymandi.

The lawyer goes further, stating that “this man”, i.e. Segre, “was brilliant because he made a courageous, intelligent, capable screenplay, with the pain of a man in love and wounded”, a screenplay worthy of Pietro Germi. But why did he do it? Perhaps because he was “terrified by the fact that her stories would not be true “, hypothesizes the expert. Of course, the fundamental question is if it’s all true: “I don’t think so, but maybe we’ve all been involved in a game on both sides. We don’t know. But if everything were true, it’s right for a woman to cheat, to feel damaged in her reputation did she hurt herself the moment she cheated on her?”, reasons Bernardini De Pace.

These days some have pointed out how the domestic partnership does not include a legal obligation of fidelity, such as marriage. But in this case “it no longer counts”, when “there is a relationship, respect for the trust of the other is demanded”. In summary, “if he told the truth, who can complain?”. The lawyer also gives advice to Seymandi: “She was petrified as she was listening to him, I hope she understood that there is no need to sue, even if it can. Could file a lawsuit for bullyinga cause for defamationbut in my opinion his reputation was already questioned before and therefore even a civil suit for damage to his reputation would not be the case”.

