Segre to Giorgia Meloni, remove the flame from the symbol

“In my life I have heard of everything and more, the words therefore do not affect me more than a little. To Giorgia Meloni I say this: you start by removing the flame from your party’s logo “. Senator for life Liliana Segre relies on Pagine Ebraiche (the monthly of the UCEI, the Union of Italian Jewish Communities) to comment on the words of the leader of the Brothers of Italy on the historical responsibilities of fascism. “Let’s start with facts, not words and hypotheses”, is Segre’s premise.

In a message addressed to the international press, Meloni had argued among other things: “The Italian right has consigned fascism to history for decades, unambiguously condemning the deprivation of democracy and the infamous anti-Jewish laws”. Words that are causing a lot of reactions. But that if they are not accompanied by concrete facts, Segre a Hebrew Pages suggests, they will not have any real consistency.

La Russa to Segre: “Flame is not a symbol of the fascist regime”

“With all due respect to Senator Segre whom I respect, I take the liberty of reminding myself that the flame present in the symbols of Fratelli d’Italia – moreover without the trapezoidal base that contained the inscription Msi – is in no way comparable to any symbol of the fascist regime and has never been accused, much less condemned, as an apologetic symbol “. This was declared by Ignazio La Russa, senator of the Brothers of Italy, who added:” I also hope not to be disrespectful in remembering that the husband of the same Senator Segre , whom I have personally known and appreciated, applied with Almirante under the symbol of the flame with the inscription Msi without obviously giving up his distance from fascism “.

Scurati: “Melons in the wake of Mussolini’s populism”

Antonio Scurati also intervenes on the subject in Repubblica. “What do you think of Giorgia Meloni’s distancing?” Repubblica asks him. And he replies: “It is the shrewd attempt to rebuild a political credibility. A pathetic trick, in the sense of deception, in view of the elections. Even in terms of verbal emptiness, they are unsatisfactory and partial abjurations”. And again: “There is no renunciation of fascism, only of some violent aspects. But fascism is also a political culture. And a leader who comes from that history should distance himself from that too.”

According to what Scurati told Repubblica, “Meloni is exactly in the wake of Mussolini, rather than on the front of fascism on that of populism. The acrobatic opportunism, the readiness to deny, to abjure, was one of the most effective characteristics of the Duce in his rise to power “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

