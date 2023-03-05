Segre then explained that in the period of the candidacy, 1979, there was a lot of disorder in Italy and Almirante’s Social Movement guaranteed the reconstitution of that lost order

The Senator Liliana Segre dedicates the honorary degree conferred on him (it is not clear why) to her husband Alfredo Belli Paci. “I dedicate this honorary degree in Philosophy from the University of Bologna to the memory of my husband, who was one of the 600,000 Italian military internees who was deported and chose to remain a prisoner because he did not join the Italian Social Republic”.

The University of Bologna also wanted to give her all the documentation of her husband who had graduated in law immediately after the war. Kant’s routine quotation about the moral law and the stars is not missing. However, there is a point that is little known to public opinion. Segre’s husband had renounced the Republic of Salò and ended up interned like many other Italian soldiers loyal to the King and the Savoy Monarchybut afterwards he must have changed his mind because Alfredo Belli Pace ran for the Chamber of Deputies in 1979 with Giorgio Almirante under the electoral symbol of the Italian Social Movement (MSI).

As known, Giorgio Almirante was also part of the Republic of Salò since he was Head of Cabinet at the Ministry of Popular Culture under the government of Benito Mussolini and with Minister Fernando Mezzasoma. Moreover, Almirante also joined the Republican National Guard with the rank of capomanipolo, which is then the equivalent of the rank of lieutenant.

The President of the Senate, third position in the state, namely Ignazio La Russa, Belli Pace remembers him well when he was on the right and frequented the Movimento Sociale. When her Segre asked Meloni to remove the tricolor flame from the symbol of the Brothers of Italy, La Russa reminded her of her husband’s convinced militancy and the esteem she enjoyed in the MSI and also her personal respect.

“I hope I’m not being disrespectful in pointing out that the husband of Senator Segre herself, whom I personally knew and appreciated, ran as a candidate with Almirante under the symbol of the flame with the inscription MSI without obviously renouncing his distance from fascism”. Let’s be clear, there is nothing wrong with changing political opinion in one’s life, we are sure that the Königsberg philosopher would agree with this statement, but one cannot erase the past with a swipe of the sponge, trying above all to highlight only one aspect of his life and “forgetting” the other, with all due respect, let’s repeat it, for the difficult human journey that everyone can undertake.

There was that episode and it cannot be forgotten or sweetened. Then Belli Paci was not elected and retired from politics, but his candidacy was certainly not with the “partisan party”, that is the PCI but it was precisely with the heirs of the Republic of Salò. La Segre then explained that in the period of the candidacy, 1979, there was a lot of disorder in Italy and Almirante’s Movimento Sociale guaranteed the reconstitution of that lost order. “My husband, who had been one who had chosen two years of internment rather than stay in the Social Republic, seeing a lot of disorder, for a certain period he adhered to a right in which there was also Almirante “.

This episode should have advised the senator to gloss over her husband’s refusal to join Salò because this fact inevitably leads to another, namely that of the candidacy with Salò’s heirs, the two things holding together.

Subscribe to the newsletter

