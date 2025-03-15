An actress with Latin ancestry: from Colombian mother and Polish father, Rachel Zegler, It was chosen to star in the new Live Action of Disney where will play the iconic princess ‘Snow White’.

For a couple of days the actress arrived in Spain as part of the international tour presented by the new film. In the middle of his stay he visited The House of the most emblematic meals of Segovia. This is the restaurant Mesón de Cándido which has more than a century of history. His palate delighted with the star dish of the establishment: Roasted cochinillo in the style of Cándido.

Mesón de Cándido, the oldest restaurant in Segovia

Mesón de Cándido restaurant facade Tourism portal of Castilla y León

Located under the millenary stones of the Aqueduct of Segovia, the Mesón de Cándido opened its doors in 1786 And it is a first -class restaurant loaded with history and tradition. Since its inauguration it has been directed by members of the Cándido family. During the second half of the twentieth century, the inn was included in the Inventory of artistic monuments of the city.

Over the years, the establishment has received numerous outstanding personalities, becoming The most emblematic restaurant in the city of Segovia. He has had illustrious visitors as presidents, emperors, members of real and countless families singers and actors. This time they stole the heart of the talented Rachel Zegler.

Segovia’s most famous roasted piglet

Roast chochinillo of the Mesón de Cándido Mesón de Cándido

It is the most emblematic and traditional dish of the city. In the Mesón de Cándido you get it as: Candido roasted piggy -style. Recipe created by the master of Spanish cuisine Cándido López, presents an exquisite dish where Cochinillo is perfectly juicy inside and crunchy on the outside.

The secret of this dish is not alone in its cooking, made in a firewood to add more flavor, but in the marinated ritual that accompanies it. This traditional gastronomic delicacy can consume it in the Mesón de Cándido by a price of 31 euros. But it is not the only thing you can try, they have an extensive letter that offers other very traditional dishes such as The beans of the farm or roasted lamb. All prepared with the same care as the piglet.





How can I visit Cándido’s inn

Cándido López in the Mesón de Cándido Mesón de Cándido

Cándido’s inn is open to the public at a time of Monday to Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 23: 00hrs. You can locate it in PLZ. Azoguejo, 5, Segovia (40.001). To visit it You need to reserve which you can do through its website or the number +34 921 425 911.





