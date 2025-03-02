Segovia prepares her own gastronomic route of Bakalao

The city of Segovia is prepared to Celebrate your Carnival 2025 With a proposal that goes beyond costumes and parades: The Bakalao Route. In collaboration with Hotuse, this gastronomic initiative will bring together 12 establishments, seven in the capital and five in the province, which will offer special tapas with The cod as protagonist. This fish, traditional in Lent cuisine, will be reinterpreted in each place with innovative and flavor -filled recipes.

The Bakalao Route

The Bakalao Route starts todaycoinciding with the first parade of official comparsas of the Carnival. At 8:00 p.m., the party will travel the streets from San Clemente to the Plaza Mayor, where the Majo and Maja del Carnival 2025 contest will be held, followed by the first carnival dance in charge of the Cherokee Orchestra. An event that will combine gastronomy and fun in an essential event for premises and visitors.

A calendar full of events

Tomorrow, Sunday March 2it will be a day marked by folklore and tradition. At 1:00 p.m., the troupes will concentrate on the Plaza Mayor to listen The proclamation of the Majos del Carnival 2024. Subsequently, at 2:30 p.m., the Association of Segovian Cooks will organize a Macarronada Carnavalera in collaboration with Segovia without gluten. The price of the portions will be two euros and the collected will go to a Segovian NGO.

He Monday, March 3 It will be the turn of the little ones with the children’s contest “Draw your carnival” at 10:30 am in the express room. In the afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., the Children’s Parade will take place from El Azoguejo to the Plaza Mayor, where participants can enjoy a chocolate and a mobile disc.

He Tuesday, March 4 The most anticipated event will arrive: the Great Parade of the Segovian Carnival. At 7:30 p.m., San Clemente will be the starting point of a spectacular procession with the Circus Vintage company and the traditional carnival troupes. Accompanied by music and batucadas bands, the participants will tour the streets to the Plaza Mayor, where a great dance with DJ session will be carried out by Cali DJ.

This year, the Sardine burial You will have a modification in your calendar. Instead of being held on Wednesday, as usual, the Friday, March 7.

A closure full of flavor

He Carnival Segovian will come to an end With the traditional Piñata Sunday on March 9. This edition of the Carnival of Segovia promises a perfect combination of tradition, gastronomy and entertainment. With the Bakalao route as a novelty, the city reaffirms as an ideal destination to enjoy the festivities in a unique environment and with culinary proposals that highlight the richness of its local cuisine.