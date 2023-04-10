The Ministry of the Interiorn, through the Immigration Policy, Registration and Identity of Persons Unit (UPMRIP), updated the document ‘Impact of migratory facilitation measures for the entry into Mexico of foreigners who require visa‘, which systematizes the measures to expedite the air migration flows of those who wish to enter the country regularly.

These actions allow foreigners who require a visa to enter Mexico without being bearers of this document, as long as they have any of the following: Electronic Authorization System (SAE) for tourists, business people and visitors without a paid activity permit from Russia , Ukraine and Turkey; Permanent residence card for foreign population living in the United States, Canada, Japan, Schengen area; members of the Pacific Alliance and Travel Card for Business Persons (ABTC).

The document highlights an 85 percent increase in the income of the population that used the USA74 thousand 955, compared to the same period in 2022 that registered 40 thousand 527 events.

In addition, it reflects the number of events from January-February 2023. The total number of air tickets of foreigners who entered Mexico amounted to 3,739,641, which means an increase of 23.4 percent compared to the same period of the year. previous, which was 3 million 29 thousand 417.

During the same period, Brazilian nationals registered the largest flow with 31.6 percent (36,633), followed by people from Guatemala with 15.3 percent (11,482) and China with 9.4 percent ( 7 thousand 49) events.