Omar brito

Mexico City / 06.25.2021 19:32:36

The Ministry of the Interior stated that the company RCU Sistemas, that was contracted by direct award by the Trust Fund for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists has no link with the senator and former head of the Ministry of the Interior, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong.

In an information card, the agency explained that on October 27, 2020, at the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a reporter questioned that said trust delivered a direct award contract to RCU Sistemas SA de CV, which he maintained is linked to companies owned by Genaro García Luna.

“In this context, the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists reports that, in the review of the legal and administrative documentation of the reference service provider, it is not perceived or proven that there is any relationship or link with the Mister Genaro Garcia Luna“, Segob said.

He added that the hiring of the private company to provide protection measures for human rights defenders and journalists “is carried out by direct adjudication in accordance with the provisions of the Law of Acquisitions, Leases and Services of the Public Sector, article 41, section IV, which says: “they are carried out exclusively for military purposes or for the navy, or their contracting through public bidding puts national security or public security at risk, in the terms of the laws of the matter” .

dmr