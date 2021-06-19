Omar brito

Mexico City / 06.18.2021 23:53:21

The Interior Ministry urged soccer fans to avoid any discriminatory shouts when attending the games of the Mexican national team.

After the Mexican Football Federation announced the sanctions for the discriminatory cry during the Concacaf Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament, the agency pointed out that they have approached the soccer authorities in the country to eradicate such attitudes.

In social networks, Segob, through the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), indicated that they will join efforts in this regard.

“The Government urges the soccer fans to continue eradicating attitudes of discrimination during matches. Through @CONAPRED, we will join forces with @LigaBBVAMX and @FIFAWWC, to promote practices for #Zero Discrimination #ElGrito #ElTri @miseleccionmx”, he spread the Secretariat on your Twitter account.

MGC