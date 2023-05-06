“It is a very important day for women who participate, but also for those who watch, as it is useful for make them understand the value of wanting to feel good even when they are sick. “Rediscovered beauty” is a splendid initiative, which embodies a message of hope and trust”. As Anna Segatti, president of La Forza and il Sorriso Onlusduring “The rediscovered beauty”, the Civil Week fashion show organized by Corriere della Sera-Buone Notizie in collaboration with L’Oréal Italia, La Roche-Posay, L’Oréal Professionnel Paris and with the participation of Acto Lombardia, La Forza and the Sorriso Onlus, Go5 Hand in hand with women Onlus.

A unique and exceptional event which once again confirmed L’Oréal Italia’s commitment to women. 19 women who are facing an oncological disease paraded in front of the public of Palazzo Giureconsulti in Milan to tell a story of courage and beauty. A day entirely dedicated to the beauty of these women, which arises from the desire and opportunity to let them live an extraordinary experience that helps them regain self-esteem and self-confidence.

Segatti underlined the importance of having L’Oreal at his side: “It is also our partner within La Forza and Il Sorriso because it has sponsored us since the beginning, when we founded the non-profit organization in Italy starting from an international project called ” Look good feel better”. We chose to call ourselves that precisely because it takes a lot of strength and a beautiful smile to face the disease”.