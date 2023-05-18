“Today, Covid is no longer an emergency, but we must not let our guard down, especially with the fragile patients we represent. There are new drugs, such as monoclonals and antivirals, which have greatly helped immunosuppressed patients in this period. However, the pandemic has taught us that an unexpected virus could arrive at any moment. We must therefore continue to have a minimum level of protection with hand washing and a mask in crowded places, at least for us who are fragile”. This was stated by Alessandro Segato, president of the Aip primitive immunodeficiency association, on the sidelines of the event “From the pandemic to the New normal, between Covid and long Covid”, organized by HC Training in Rome at the Palazzo dell’Informazione Adnkronos.

“For us fragile patients – explains Segato – there was a pre-pandemic and a post-Covid. Speaking of pre-Covid I am referring to the fears and expectations of a patient who already in normal life has various difficulties in encountering viruses; as for the post, especially in patients who have had the disease for a long time, I am referring to the fear of relapse, of having another infection”. It is “a psychological aspect that has compromised many patients. We are in contact with our reference centers who always keep us updated on these situations and we see that there are many fragile patients who are still afraid to face daily life “, he concludes.