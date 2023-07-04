This week the first mobilization of corn will take place in sinaloa to move forward with the marketing process as part of the guaranteed price program, announced Ana Cristina García Almaza, responsible for Mexican Food Safety (Segalmex) in the state.

He said that so far 3,535 producers have benefited from the 14,122 who will be purchased at a price of 6,965 from 1 to 15 hectares of crops, which represents 25.3 percent progress.

The federal official explained that the first mobilization of corn corresponds to a total of 9 thousand tons that are in a warehouse, which will be moved this week.

In the case of 500,000 tons of state government, Ramón Gallegos, undersecretary of agriculture and Cattle raising of the state government, explained that according to the information from them, 30 wineries have advances in the collection of 139,998 tons collected, of which 131,000 tons will be paid this week, possibly by Friday.

Regarding the advances of the harvest, it is estimated 90 percent in White corn.