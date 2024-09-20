Mexican Food Security (Segalmex) does not have enough staff to expedite the registration of wheat producers and validate them. That is what wheat farmers in the Carrizo Valley are seeing in the process they started to receive the supports of around 2 thousand pesos per ton of the production they raised in the agricultural cycle of last fall-winter. Of those who have managed to register, they are not validated due to lack of personnel. And while this does not happen, almost 3 thousand producers in this region and in other countries are not paid their support. Sinaloa.

This is happening at a time when the federal government is about to undergo a process of change, which could further complicate the delivery of support. This should not happen because institutional commitments must prevail regardless of who is in power or who is leaving.