Resetera users noticed that Sega posted a vacancy looking for new talent for their games. The curious thing is that it stipulates that the work is to develop a new title of sonic. It also ensures that this new adventure of the hedgehog will make use of Unreal Engine 4 for the first time in the franchise.

Source: Sega

The vacancy seems to indicate that the new Sonic game will reach the consoles of the moment. Since they are specifically requesting a person who knows how to program for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC or higher. Which are also the ones that use Unreal Engine 4 the most.

The choice of graphics engine is one of the points that has most attracted the attention of the community. Since Sega has always chosen to use its own for the hedgehog games, which is known as the Hedgehog Engine. This has triggered theories that they will work together with someone else.

Another interesting piece of information is that the position calls for experience with multiplayer titles. So it’s probably a new spin-off title in the style of Sonic Team Racing. However, we will have to wait a while longer to be able to dispel all our doubts.

What could the new Sonic game be about?

As a result of the revelation of the vacancy, many comments have emerged with different theories. However, they all doubt that it is the next game in the main line of Sonic, for two reasons. One is that frontiers It is very recent and the second is that there is a reference to the Olympic Games.

Source: Sega

At the end of the vacancy there are two links. One of them leads to the official website of the hedgehog, while the other leads to the 2020 Olympic Games video game developed by Sega. Since those of Japan had theirs with Mario, perhaps it will be the next one to be held in France in 2024. What theory do you have?

