Like many other companies, SEGA has shared its financial report related to the end of the fiscal year. It was here that the company mentioned that it plans to launch 13 titles by the end of March 2023. Of these, several would be remakes, remasters and/or spin-offs.

through his financial report, SEGA revealed that multiple remakes, remasters and spin-offs will be released in the coming months. Let us remember that in the last year we saw the arrival of Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Super Monkey Ball Banana ManiaY Lost Judgmentgames that fall into this description.

With this, It has been mentioned that SEGA plans to release 13 games in this fiscal year.. Some of these, like 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sonic Origins, Sonic Frontiers, Soul Hackers 2Y Two Point Campus, are known to the public. However, the other eight are totally a mystery, and several are probably remakes, remasters or spin-offs.

Although at the moment there is no official information, rumors indicate that a remastering of person 3 would be on the way, as well as reboots of Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio. Along with this, a new version of Shin Megami Tensei V, as well as more games related to series like Sonic and Yakuza. We can only wait for more information.

On related issues, SEGA has exited the arcade business. Similarly, here you can learn more about the possible return of Crazy Taxy and Jet Set Radio.

Editor’s note:

Within the possibilities, I would like to see a package with games like sonic adventure 1 Y two, as well as sonic heroes, remastered for current consoles. Another spin-off of Shin Megami Tensei is also not ruled out and, perhaps, the arrival of person 5 to other consoles.

Via: VG247