According to an article by Bloomberg, SAW would be developing high-budget reboots of Crazy Taxi And Jet Set Radiofamous IP of the era Dreamcast, still very much loved by fans. According to sources close to the project cited in the article, the development of the titles should last another two or three years and would fall under “Super Game“, A project announced by SEGA in May last year that focuses on the development of titles with a global reach, which can create large online communities.

With the development of these reboots, the company is hoping to create “global hits”, which go to replicate the success of titles such as Fortnite.

Source: Bloomberg Street Gematsu