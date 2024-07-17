SEGA has published an official statement on its institutional website, which explains the complaint of this individual, a Japanese man, who for some time has written excessive and insulting comments on social media media against one of its employees. Since the company had achieved nothing with good means, it decided to take legal action.

As you know, the internet is the home of trolls, with people who feel entitled to offend others just because they are protected by a screen. Some, however, do not accept the situation willingly, like SEGA, which sued and won against a keyboard warrior who regularly abused and threatened one of its employees.

The troll is served

Highlighting the differences between what is tolerated in the United States and Japan, The court ruled that SEGA could have access to the troll’s personal data. The company then contacted the man, who, after negotiation, agreed to pay compensation to the employee, for an unspecified amount. The troll’s name was also not released. The troll also agreed to delete the offensive comments and not repeat them in the future.

SEGA logo in an eye

Unfortunately, this is all that SEGA has revealed on the matter and he asked not to ask questions on the subjectbeing bound by a court ruling.

However, the text specifies what they are. the behaviors that SEGA has decided not to tolerate: “We consider defamatory acts against employees, such as threats and intimidation, to be serious human rights violations that undermine the dignity of workers and cause a deterioration of the working environment. We do not tolerate any harassing behavior and, in order to respect all employees and protect their human rights, we will continue to take appropriate action based on our Customer Harassment Policy against employees whenever we deem behavior to be malicious. We encourage you to review our Customer Harassment Policy and refrain from any behavior that may undermine the dignity of employees.”