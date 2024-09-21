If you are a great acquaintance of the franchise of Sonic The HedgehogSEGA may have a great opportunity for you. As reported by SEGA official websitethe company is currently looking to find and hire an expert on the world of the blue hedgehog.

The expert in question, who will take care of the archive and, for this important role, the great knowledge required of Sonic and, in general, of the SEGA world will be paid 100,000 dollars per year.

Among the skills required for the person in charge we also find the Ability to manage and create multi-lingual storage spaces both physical and virtual: in short, knowing all the Sonic chapters well (and maybe having some porcupine-branded Platinum trophies) will not be enough, but it will certainly be an added value and a key factor.

The request for “Sonic Experts” inside SEGA has quickly made the rounds on the web, with numerous aspiring archivists who, let’s face it, have been waiting for this moment their entire videogame life.

Sonic is about to return to the market with the release of his new comeback title, namely Generations X Shadowa return of the Generations chapter, capable of blending the old and the new of the saga, to which however Sonic’s evil counterpart is added to increase the variety and gameplay opportunities.

