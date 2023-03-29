As every year theElectronic Entertainment Expo is coming but it seems that in this 2023 the situation of the Los Angeles fair is not the most optimistic. In fact, there are many video game publishers who this year do not consider themselves willing to invest in the fair and among them the last to talk about it is Saw who points out that, although he will not be exhibiting anything at this year’s E3, many projects will soon be presented by other means.

To accompany Sega’s certain absence at the moment other certain refusals are to ubisoftOf Digital Devolver and the even more recent absence announced by Tencent. Another serious lack of this Electronic Entertainment Expo are the three big names in the world of video games; Nintendo, Microsoft And sony they will not be present at the fair.

To say of IGN USA it remains to know the location of Bandai Namco, Electronic Arts, Square Enix, Embracer Group, Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Take Two And Warner Bros. Games but, with such a meager amount of guests we don’t know what the future has in store for theE3. The reason for all these absences seems to concern the budget needed to participate, most publishers prefer to invest in safer fairs such as the Gamescom or the recent PAX.