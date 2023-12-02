SAW will do a announcement during the The Game Awards 2023: the Japanese house sent a sort of invitation to some creators, like the streamer you see below, indicating not to miss the event.
Unlike PlatinumGames’ announcement this time It seems like it’s not a fake and the attached message is certainly curious, given that it mentions a “new era” and a “new energy”. What could it be about?
To find out we will have to follow the show presented by Geoff Keighley, which will be broadcast on the night between 7 and 8 December starting from 1.30 am Italian time.
Is this the elusive super game?
As you may remember, starting a couple of years ago SEGA began to provide details regarding an elusive Super Game, a particularly expensive and ambitious project which in the plans of the Japanese company It should debut by 2026.
There is therefore the possibility that the announcement that the publisher has prepared for The Game Awards 2023 concerns precisely this production, perhaps with the arrival of a first teaser that provides an idea of this experience.
