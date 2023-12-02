SAW will do a announcement during the The Game Awards 2023: the Japanese house sent a sort of invitation to some creators, like the streamer you see below, indicating not to miss the event.

Unlike PlatinumGames’ announcement this time It seems like it’s not a fake and the attached message is certainly curious, given that it mentions a “new era” and a “new energy”. What could it be about?

To find out we will have to follow the show presented by Geoff Keighley, which will be broadcast on the night between 7 and 8 December starting from 1.30 am Italian time.